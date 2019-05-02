Regina cheer team first from Sask. to make it to international competition in Florida

A Regina cheerleading team is the first from Saskatchewan to make it to The Summit, one of the most prestigious competitions in the sport.

"I thought it was a joke at first when we found out," said twelve-year-old Adison Morhart.

"Then I found out we were actually going and I was so excited. I hope — no, I don't hope — I know we're going to do awesome."

The Regina Rebels Cheerleading Athletic's Showdown junior level three team will be competing at Walt Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida on May 4.

The Summit is similar to Cheerleading Worlds, but involves a larger age range and skill level.

"It's one of the biggest cheerleading competitions you could ever go to and we were so fortunate to receive a bid," said Head Coach Tiffani Tam.

The team's season, which began with tryouts in May, wasn't without its challenges.

Twelve-year-old Venice Mitchell said there were a lot of injuries throughout the year, including when she broke her thumb in October.

"That was a rough go and getting back into sports is kind of hard because it's a lot of pressure on your body," said Mitchell.

"It was really difficult because all we wanted to do is practice," added Kendall Robinson, a twelve-year-old flyer on the team. "So many injuries and people gone."

The Regina Rebels Cheerleading Athletic's junior level three team practiced in Regina one last time before leaving for The Summit, where they will be the only team from Saskatchewan. (Samanda Brace/CBC News)

Despite missing practices, the cheer team was able to earn a high score at what was supposed to be the last competition of the season.

The team traveled to Vancouver to compete at the Sea to Sky International Championships last month.

After two days of performing, they scored in the top 20 amongst hundreds of teams, earning a bid to attend The Summit.

"I feel super amazing because we haven't been winning too much this year, so then Vancouver really just showed us our true potential," said nine-year-old Ireland Mccauley.

"It's a very good lesson because even if you feel like you're not doing as well, because we weren't doing the best, but we still stuck together, we still did great, like even if we didn't get first, that's not what matters, it's the bonds you build along the way," said Morhart.

Bones may have been broken, but bonds were built by overcoming those injuries and working together though demanding routines.

"You really have to trust the others because like you're lifting people or you're getting thrown around by people," said 13-year old Cassandra Moyer.

"Lots of people still think it's very stereotypical, that we do cheers and use pom poms, but it's way more than that."

It's hard to tell whether the team is more excited for competing against the best in the world or getting to go to Disney World with their best friends.

At the last practice before the team leaves for the competition, the Rebels athletics gym was pulsing with energy.

Coach Tam shouted eight counts as the girls practiced their two-and-a-half minute routine featuring tumbling, stunts, jumps and dance.

"I am very excited but I'm also kind of nervous because like we're the only team from Saskatchewan to ever go and I don't want to leave a bad mark. I want to represent Saskatchewan well," said Mitchell.