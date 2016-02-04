Regina ready for an NFL game but logistics need to work, mayor says

The Mayor of Regina said the city and Mosaic Stadium are prepared to move forward with an NFL game in the city.

Michael Fougere said it's just up to the promoter to get the finishing touches on a deal.

"We do want to have the game here. I think that's why we built the stadium, was to attract major international events and activities and this falls into that category," Michael Fougere said on Friday.

"So, we're very excited about the possibility of having the game here."

It had been reported that there were talks to get Oakland Raiders and the Green Bay Packers in Regina for an exhibition game, but the date in question — Aug. 23 — had logistical problems as the Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to play the next day.

There would simply not be enough time to convert the field from the dimensions of the National Football League to that of the CFL, but if the game were on a Thursday instead, there might be time to get things done, Fougere said.

In a statement, the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., the organization that runs Mosaic Stadium, said that talks with a promoter are still ongoing but hurdles are significant.

"The door continues to be open on a possible NFL game; however, timelines are becoming tight and there are many details still needed to execute on an event of this magnitude," the statement reads.

Radio host John Gormley stated on air that the Roughriders had blocked the game.

Fougere said if and when the trigger is pulled on an NFL game in the city, it will be the City of Regina that makes the final decision but the city does have to take the tenants of the stadium into consideration.

"The Riders are not saying they don't want the game here. They're saying if that is the timing, understand the impact and just be aware of their requirements — both by the [Canadian Football League] and by them as a tenant of the building."

"The turnaround time is much easier on 48 hours versus 24 hours."