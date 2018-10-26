Regina Rams QB Noah Picton going out as one of the best ever

Before his final game, Noah Picton sat down with CBC's Peter Mills to talk about his journey from a kid running around the Rams offices to a man leading them on the football field. 7:32

Noah Picton has proved he's one of greatest quarterbacks to ever play Canadian university. He's also proved plenty of people wrong along the way.

The 23-year-old Regina product will play his final game with the University of Regina Rams on Friday. Despite missing the team's previous two games — and even if he doesn't throw a single pass in his final game — Picton will end his career with the most passing yards in the history of U Sports, the governing body for Canadian university athletics.

The passing yards record is just one of many on his resumé, but Picton has rarely garnered the same national media attention and praise as some of his predecessors. It might be because he never won a Vanier Cup. Maybe it's because he doesn't play in Ontario. Maybe it's simply because of his height.

Regardless, Picton has never seemed like a guy who is chasing fame and accolades — perhaps best represented by the his 2016 Hec Crighton Trophy sitting in his closet right now.

Before his final game, Picton sat down with CBC's Peter Mills to talk about his journey from a kid running around the Rams offices to a man leading them on the football field:

What do these surroundings — this office and the clubhouse — mean to you?

This has kind of been my life for the past six years and even before that. I remember walking in here as a little kid, kind of putzing around the offices and seeing [former Rams head coach] Frank [McCrystal] in his room and [former Rams offensive coordinator] Bernie [Schmidt]. So I've been walking these halls for a long time so it's pretty special to me.

University of Regina Rams quarterback Noah Picton eyes up a receiver downfield. (Peter Mills/CBC)

Were you already planting the seed way back then when you were a kid saying, 'Hey, I'm going to be playing for you guys some day'?

I mean, that was my hope. It was just whether or not they wanted me to come here. I was lucky and they were kind enough. I was training with the team in Grade 12. They didn't really tell me to get lost so I just kind of kept coming out.

How much did the Rams mean to your family?

A big part definitely. They've been a part of our family for a long time dating back to Dean [Noah's dad]. And then after his playing time he was a board director. We are longtime fans. I remember being on the sidelines watching Teale Orban and Marc Mueller play. So it's something that we will close to our family.

University of Regina Rams quarterback Noah Picton runs from UBC defenders in 2017. (Peter Mills/CBC)

So when you come here as a university student, you come to the clubhouse, you put on the Rams jersey for the first time, what do you remember from that moment?

The first time I put on the horns it was 2013. We had a preseason game against Manitoba here at Mosaic [Stadium]. We were able to win that and I got in with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

That was a lot of fun ... getting plays from Bernie Schmidt from the sidelines was pretty surreal for me. So I remember that game and just meeting with him and being around those guys. It was pretty cool playing for Frank.

What did it mean to your family to see you keeping the legacy going?

I think they were excited. Dean was confident that he was entrusting me to guys that took care of him when he played. They were proud. They've been there to support me through the ups and downs and I'm very appreciative of that.

I don't mention it enough, but my mother, my two sisters, they've been there since day one. I know Dean gets a lot of credit, but they're just as important.

University of Regina Rams quarterback Noah Picton celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass. (Peter Mills/CBC)

I think your sisters tweet a lot about your successes.

They do. Yeah. They're my biggest fans and I appreciate them like like no other. I'm very thankful that I have them.

Was part of this about proving people wrong? Because throughout your whole life people have talked about your height.

I think so ... that's my main motivator. I don't want to say that I play with with hate, but I definitely play with certain people's names in the back of my head.

When I was coming onto the team it was, 'You're only on the team because of Dean." Then I tried to prove them wrong. Then as I gained a little bit of success it was, 'You're too small.'

So it's been that narrative since day one here and I definitely know who said what and they've been with me the whole time. I think I can thank them, but it's just kind of been that thing that motivates me and drives me.

Picton to Kyle Borsa for a 35-yard RAMS TOUCHDOWN! <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreUofR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreUofR</a> <a href=" https://t.co/RctWqvWOU0">pic.twitter.com/RctWqvWOU0</a> —@reginarams

And now statistically you're the greatest passer in Canadian university history. How does that feel?

It's pretty cool. I think right now in the midst of it all you're just focused on the season. Unfortunately, it's been tough. It hasn't really played out how we thought it would. Whether it's internal or external forces. But in a few years down the road I think you'll be able to look back at the numbers and appreciate those and really celebrate those with my teammates and coaches because it really is just a testament to what they all have put into it.

As you just mentioned, something unforeseen happened with the ineligibility issue. What was that like for you to hear that you lost three wins?

That was tough. Really, really tough. Some people don't understand how much that we put into this — the players — and not just football, but university athletes. Guys forego co-op programs, they forego going home to see their families. They really just commit themselves fully to this and to have it taken away it's difficult.

But at the end of the day we can't really do much about it. The university took care of it the way they wanted to. I'm not going to say whether it's the right or wrong but it's unfortunate and it's tough being a fifth-year guy because you realize they kind of grabbed your last year with the program.

University of Regina Rams quarterback Noah Picton scrambles away from University of Alberta defenders. (Peter Mills/CBC)

What's it going to be like stepping on the field for the last time as a Regina Ram?

I don't think it's going to be any different to begin with. But after the game it could be a little bit weird. The focus is to win the game. We're trying to scheme properly and I think that's where my head will be at from from the get-go. So I don't think it's going to be much different until that final whistle.

Are you going to have a special moment with family and friends?

I'm sure I will, yeah. Whether it's right after the game or a few days later it'll be tough to get over the game in the end, but I'm sure we'll celebrate one another.

Any sweeter way than going out beating the Huskies?

[Laughs] I can't imagine one, no.

All-Canadian Banquet presented by <a href="https://twitter.com/SunLife?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SunLife</a>: <a href="https://twitter.com/reginarams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@reginarams</a>' Picton becomes 50th Hec Crighton Trophy winner <a href=" https://t.co/yymcuRR0dx">https://t.co/yymcuRR0dx</a> <a href=" https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vanier52?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vanier52</a> <a href=" https://t.co/PA6MHf1wQC">pic.twitter.com/PA6MHf1wQC</a> —@USPORTSca

Obviously you're focused on the game, but what do you see as your football career after?

That's a good question. It would have been a couple of weeks ago I was able to talk with [Toronto Argonauts general manager] Jim Popp. They're obviously not having the year that they wanted to, we're not having the year we wanted to and he knew about my my injury. He just said, 'You know what? See how the rest of the season goes. We're going to reassess after the year and we'll keep in touch.'

So I'm not sure what that means but if it plays out and they need a quarterback to come into camp and compete then I'll be ready. But if not, then I'll move on.

And if you do move on from Toronto are you going to be shopping yourself hard to other teams?

I wouldn't say I'd be shopping myself. Through the draft process, I didn't get an agent. I'm a big believer in that if you're good enough they'll find you. So I didn't really see myself as a salesman or I'm not going to go sell myself and send out the tapes to every team. If you're good enough, you'll be there one way or another and they'll take care of it. That's their job to find the talent.

Noah Picton spent the 2018 CFL training camp with the Toronto Argonauts. His autographed helmet sits in the Regina Rams office. (Peter Mills/CBC)

I'm happy that you brought that up about selling yourself because it seems a lot of football fans are selling for you. People often say, 'Don't read the comments.' Do you ever read the comments about you?

Generally the bad ones, yeah. I need some fuel sometimes so I read the bad ones.

The other day some fans on one of the Rider fan Facebook pages posted about you. One person said, 'Do you think we should trade to get Noah Picton in Rider Nation? Not sure why the Riders chose not to grab him to begin with.' And then someone responded saying, 'People said Durant was too small as well. Picton just became the [USports] record holder for most passing yards in a career.' What's that like to hear people argue on your behalf to get you to the Riders?

I think it's exciting. The Rider fan base is a little bit crazy so I think that's just natural for wanting a hometown guy. It would mean the world to me to play for the Riders, that's a team I grew up [cheering for]. It means a lot to see that support from the community and it obviously makes me feel pretty good.

University of Regina Rams quarterback Noah Picton drops back to pass at Mosaic Stadium in Regina. (Peter Mills/CBC)

I have one more comment for you, too, just in time for Halloween. Somebody else said that their grandkid went as Noah Picton for Halloween last year and they would love to see him as a Rider. How does that feel to hear that someone went as you for Halloween?

I've never heard that. That's pretty cool. That's probably one of the coolest things that I've heard. Oddly enough, I remember going as Teale Orban when I was a kid.

Did you actually?

Yeah, I actually did [laughs]. It seems like I've come full circle. That's very flattering, I've never heard of that before. There have been a few autographs but imitation is the biggest form of flattery so that's fantastic. I'm happy to hear that.

This isn't the end of your life story by any means, but how do you hope people will remember your time at the University of Regina?

I hope people will remember me as a guy who went out and competed hard, didn't shy away from tall tasks, and really gave himself up and sacrificed whatever he could for the betterment of the team. I had fun playing the game and I hope they remember me for the excitement that I played with.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Noah Picton and the University of Regina Rams (1-6) take on the University of Saskatchewan Huskies (4-3) at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Friday, Oct. 26. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CST.