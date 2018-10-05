Ineligible player costs Regina Rams 3 wins

The Regina Rams are now 0-5 after being forced to forfeit three wins during the 2018 Canada West season because one of its players has been found to be ineligible.

A spokesperson confirmed Friday the player in question transferred to the team this academic year, and the University of Regina announced it is launching an internal review in the matter.

The team's website states that "an oversight was made during the University's student-athlete intake and eligibility process."

The team says it discovered the player's ineligibility on Tuesday and notified the governing body of university sport, U SPORTS, the national governing body of university sport in Canada, the following day.

"This is a difficult time not only for the Rams, but for the university and the wider community," read a statement circulated to media.

As a result of the revelation, the team was forced to forfeit three conference wins against Alberta and the University of British Columbia. The Rams now sit at 0-5 in conference standings.

The school says the review will look at how the university processes student athletes and could make recommendations in the future.

The forfeiture means the Rams drop to last place in the Canada West standings.

However, the team says it can still make the playoffs if it finishes as one of the top four teams in the conference standings.

The Rams take the field against Alberta on Oct. 12.