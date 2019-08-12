Regina roads plagued by puddles after rainy weekend

Morning commuters had to contend with rain and large pools of water on Regina roads Monday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell said rain started in the early hours. Rainfall totals varied across Regina.

As of 10:30 a.m. CST, Hasel said the official 24-hour precipitation count for the city was 9.6 millimetres.

She added that volunteer networks working with the weather agency in and around Regina reported 17 mm to 32.3 mm in some areas.

Hasell said the 72-hour precipitation total in Regina was 79.6 mm, the most of any region in Saskatchewan for that time period.

"It could also be that places already affected by the flash flooding were already saturated by rain before," Hasell said.

A driver returns to move his stranded car on 4th Avenue, near Scarth Street, after rain flooded a section of the road on Aug. 12, 2019. (Daniella Ponticelli/CBC)

One driver was forced to leave his car in a flooded section of Fourth Avenue near Scarth Street.

He returned, with help, around 9:30 a.m. CST to move the vehicle. Two drivers offered a hand, while others splashed through and caused water to flow over the sidewalk.

Elsewhere in the city, people reported seeing heavily flooded street corners.

Most underpasses were spared flooding, at least compared to the situation less than a month ago, when more than 34 millimetres of rain fell over a few hours.

The intense flooding on July 16 prompted the city to say it will address drainage issues by 2021.

Still a big puddle on 4th Avenue near Scarth Street in Regina. A vehicle previously stuck here has just been moved. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCSask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/k9PQXDp0l3">pic.twitter.com/k9PQXDp0l3</a> —@Ms_dponticelli

On Friday, thunderstorms delayed the Garth Brooks concert at Mosaic Stadium and cancelled some outdoor performances at Regina Folk Fest.

People in southeastern Saskatchewan will see more precipitation and cooler weather over the next few days.

The average high for Aug. 12 is 25 C, but the forecasted high is 18 C.

"We've had a low pressure and a frontal pressure system go through, so you're in a different air mass," Hasell said.

"We do see a little bit of recuperation as we get to later in the week, by the time we get to Thursday and Friday."

The City of Regina has not yet responded to a request for information on street flooding.