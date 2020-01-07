Regina planning commission to ponder new direction for railyard lot

Regina's planning commission is set to consider a change designed to spur development in the 8.1-hectare lot on the north end of downtown that used to house part of the city's railyards.

The city purchased the land, located off of Dewdney Avenue, in 2012. Redevelopment plans announced in 2015 envisioned the site becoming home to commercial and residential developments.

Five years later, the land is sitting idle.

On Wednesday, the local planning commission will consider a proposed change to Design Regina, the city's community plan. The change would open the door for commercial, residential and recreational elements in the railyard lot.

Location Map of the space the City of Regina hopes to develop. (City of Regina)

Even if the plan approved, it could take years for shovels to hit the ground, according to the city.

Leasa Gibbons, executive director of Regina's Warehouse Business Improvement District, said she accepts that development could take time, but would like to see interim projects given the green light.

She said if council would give the go-ahead, "we'll be able to do some temporary interventions to really bring some vibrancy back to the site."

Gibbons said the businesses in the warehouse district want to bring more foot traffic to the area.

Judith Veresuk, executive director of Regina's Downtown Improvement District, said she hopes the city seriously considers opening up the space to community groups. She said it's not unrealistic to turn a portion of the lot into a community garden that could provide fresh produce to food banks or for schools to teach gardening skills.

"In the next 12 months what needs to happen is the city needs to allow for interim use on that site to come up with whatever their policy will be. That would be a win," Veresuk said.

Ward 10 councillor Jerry Flegel said the lot has been vacant for too long and that it's time for the land to be turned into a space that gets people out and active.

Flegel wants to see the land used as a space for recreation with the possibility of some housing. His suggestions included a new ball park for the Regina Red Sox, a new hockey arena, an outdoor pickleball court, a permanent farmer's market or even a dog park. He said building costs could be offset could be sponsored like Mosaic Stadium and Evraz which could off-set the building costs.

One concept for the rail yard revitalization would see room for a baseball diamond and parking, among other amenities. (Submitted by Jerry Flegel)

Flegel is also a real estate agent. He said residential housing so close to the train tracks would be a hard sell, even with the city's proposition of building a berm to reduce train noise pollution. However, Fegel said there is a spot in the area that could be developed for seniors housing or apartments if that is what the city wanted to do.

The city had previously considered the vacant lot as a site for the new Mosaic Stadium. Once that plan failed, no other ideas were brought forward publically until now.

The city's planning commission will discuss the proposed Yards Neighbourhood Plan on Wednesday afternoon. If approved, the plan would go to city council on Jan. 29.