Regina rail line crossing to get new safety features

The City of Regina announced a pedestrian rail line crossing is getting new safety features as part of Transport Canada's Railway Safety Improvement program.

Construction scheduled to begin Sept. 24

CBC News ·
The rail way crossing west of Dorothy Street will have a new chain-link fence, gates, bollards, a hardwood plank crossing, flashing lights and bells. (Shutterstock)

As Rail Safety Week kicks off across the country, the City of Regina has announced safety upgrades for a pedestrian railway crossing in Regina.

The crossing, located west of Dorothy Street, will have a new chain-link fence, gates and bollards built onto it as part of the federal government's Railway Safety Improvement program, according to the City of Regina. 

CN Rail is also installing a hardwood plank crossing, flashing lights and bells.

The project will connect the Northwest Pathway Link between Hansen Drive and Toothill Street.

Work is scheduled to start Monday with the completion date depending on weather. The city said asphalt paving might be carried over until the spring.

The project will add infrastructure to the Northwest Pathway Link (left centre of image) between Hansen Drive and Toothill Street. (Google Maps)

Rail way safety

Transport Canada's Rail Safety Improvement Program is providing $20 million federal funding for 105 projects in Canada, including 12 in Saskatchewan.

Rail way safety weeks runs Sept. 23 - 29.

