Regina rail line crossing to get new safety features

As Rail Safety Week kicks off across the country, the City of Regina has announced safety upgrades for a pedestrian railway crossing in Regina.

The crossing, located west of Dorothy Street, will have a new chain-link fence, gates and bollards built onto it as part of the federal government's Railway Safety Improvement program, according to the City of Regina.

Starting on Sept. 24, a hardwood plank crossing, chain link safety fence, flashing lights, etc. will be installed at the pathway crossing b/w Hansen Dr. and Toothill St. This work is thanks to an investment from the Federal Government’s Rail Safety Improvement Funding program. <a href="https://t.co/2zw3S95GUc">pic.twitter.com/2zw3S95GUc</a> —@CityofRegina

CN Rail is also installing a hardwood plank crossing, flashing lights and bells.

The project will connect the Northwest Pathway Link between Hansen Drive and Toothill Street.

Work is scheduled to start Monday with the completion date depending on weather. The city said asphalt paving might be carried over until the spring.

The project will add infrastructure to the Northwest Pathway Link (left centre of image) between Hansen Drive and Toothill Street. (Google Maps)

Rail way safety

Transport Canada's Rail Safety Improvement Program is providing $20 million federal funding for 105 projects in Canada, including 12 in Saskatchewan.

Rail way safety weeks runs Sept. 23 - 29.