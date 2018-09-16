'Racism and xenophobia need to be discussed': 2018 Regina queer arts festivals focus on injustice

Two annual Regina festivals of queer art are dedicating this year's proceedings to those who have suffered injustice.

The Queer City Cinema Film Festival and the Performatorium Festival of Queer Performance both run Sept. 19 to 22.

Gary Varro, executive and artistic director of Queer City Cinema, said the festival wanted to acknowledge injustice as a way to further discussion and awareness around how race impacts people.

"Racism and xenophobia need to be discussed and brought into discussion in the public realm," he said.

"This year's festival is dedicated to Colten Boushie, Tina Fontaine and many others — to keep alive the memory of their injustices," the festival's website says.

Boushie, 22, died after he was shot on Saskatchewan farm of Gerald Stanley in 2016. Stanley was found not guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year.

The body of Tina Fontaine, 15, was found in the Red River in Winnipeg in 2014. Raymond Cormier was found not guilty of second-degree murder in connection with her death in February of this year.

Both cases sparked protests and calls for justice reform.

The Regina Queer City Cinema Performatorium festivals are meant to be a mirror on society, Varro said. This year's theme is "Visual Q — Resistance, Defiance, Protest, Action."

Raven Davis is scheduled to perform at the Performatorium Festival of Queer Performance in Regina. (Submitted by Queer City Cinema Film Festival) The Dunlop Art Gallery, Regina Public Library Film Theatre and the University of Regina are partners.

The Queer City Cinema has been programming film screenings for 23 years. In 2012, the performance art festival was added.

"We'll also have artists giving talks. We have a roundtable discussion with all of the artists as a way to make sure we continue that dialogue what artists are doing," Varro said.

Performers at this year's festival come from across Canada and as far away as the U.K., and include artists working in dance, video, and other media.

Among those performers are Chicago-based Bengali artist Nabil Vega, who explores the identity of a Muslim-American femme post-9/11; the U.K.'s Harold Offeh, who transforms a series of music album covers from the '70s and '80s into durational performances; and Regina-born Thirza Cuthand, who connects her experiences of falling in love with her experiences of manic psychosis by using ritualistic performance techniques, using household objects and video projection.

Programming for QCC Film Festival includes dramatic shorts, animation, feature-length and short documentaries, experimental work and dramatic features, according to its website.

Just because the festival focuses on different aspects of being queer doesn't mean all the work presented has to focus on queer, trans or gay subject matter, Varro said.

"That means that even though identifying as queer, it's not always … the need to be constantly addressing those very important things," he said.

"They happen to be gay. That doesn't mean [their work] always is about the struggle and being marginalized."