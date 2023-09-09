More than 4,400 people get on their marks for Queen City Marathon

The province's largest marathon is on its mark, with several thousand people registered to participate.

The major in-person races of the 23rd annual Queen City Marathon in Regina are scheduled for Sunday. But the weekend's events kicked off Friday, with a nighttime five-kilometre run. Races for children and youth, as well as a family five-kilometre fun run, are happening Saturday.

Virtual events run from Sept. 11 to Oct. 12.

"As a kid, you wake up Christmas morning and you almost are in tears as you see the presents under the tree. I look at the race participants, the race volunteers as almost my presents under the tree," said race director Shawn Weimer, who is also the executive director of Run Regina.

"Being at a start-finish line, for someone like myself, is very challenging to do, because you know the stories that exist behind each one of those individuals."

Queen City Marathon organizers and volunteers set up the start-finish arch near the Conexus Arts Centre in Regina on Friday. (Germaine Wilson/CBC)

The Queen City Marathon, a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon, the world's oldest marathon, drew more than 4,400 people from within and outside of Canada, as of 6 p.m. CST Friday, according to the event's website.

Nearly $18,600 had been fundraised at the time, the website said. Marathon organizers set a goal of $50,000.

Michael Dahlman, an experienced runner in Regina, is volunteering as a pacer for Sunday's half-marathon. He has filled the role before, he said, but this year he's using the opportunity as part of his training for the New York City Marathon, which is slated for Nov. 5.

Dahlman and his fellow pacers will run the course at various tempos, so race participants can keep track of their respective times, he explained. On Sunday, Dahlman's job is to run the 21-kilometre course in precisely two hours — which, he says, is often a plateau for many runners.

"It's a nice place to see people hit their goals, and try to elevate their game to the next level of hitting time goals," he said.

"If they beat me, perfect. They're going to go sub-two hours and, hopefully, keep working on their time."

Smoke affected training

Local runners, like Dahlman, have had to be versatile in the lead-up to the race, as record amounts of wildfire smoke filled Regina this year.

Dahlman, who leads the Regina Running Room's weekly running group, told CBC News that smoke forced him to train earlier or later in the day — or push training back a day altogether.

Sometimes, smoke forced him and his group to adjust their planned training pace, or their route, he said.

Similar instances occur during cold Saskatchewan winters, where extreme cold or rough weather could force people inside, Dahlman said.

Environment Canada forecasts a mix of sun and cloud and highs of 22 C in Regina all weekend.

The air pollution in Regina was expected to be low risk, according to the air quality health index on Friday. Sunday's forecast was unavailable during the writing of this story.

Queen City Marathon runners should check forecast for smoke, have plan for any issues: respiratory expert Duration 1:45 Several thousand people are expected for the Queen City Marathon. Regina has seen a record amount of smoke has filled the city so far this summer. The air quality health index suggests air pollution should be low risk this weekend but winds make it hard to predict where wildfire smoke will drift.

Race organizers will be watching the weather, Weimer said. Volunteers will be stationed throughout the race routes, and paramedics will be on site just in case.

Smoke can trigger certain underlying health conditions, such as asthma, said Christopher Carlsten, a professor and head of the respiratory medicine division at the University of British Columbia.

Participants should check the forecast and consider their own health before their event, then develop a plan in case they notice discomfort during the race, he said.

University of British Columbia professor Christopher Carlsten suggests marathon participants plan ahead for their race. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

"Make a plan ahead of time — not in the heat of the moment, saying, 'Oh, I'm not sure,' and [when] you're tired and you're emotional," Carlsten said.

Research suggests people who are more physically healthy are less affected by air pollution, according to Luisa Giles, an assistant professor of kinesiology at the University of Fraser Valley in Abbotsford, B.C.

But she urged racers to let their symptoms guide their decisions, if conditions get smoky.

"If you have any symptoms related to air pollution, such as chest tightness, wheezing or shortness of breath, don't ignore them," Giles said.