Piece by piece: Regina woman hopes puzzle exchange builds community

You might be puzzled by the lawn decor at Lindsay Bzdel's house in south Regina.

Three large Rubbermaid containers sit on her front lawn amidst the snow. A closer inspection reveals a unique project meant to bring the community together during a challenging time.

The containers make up what Bzdel calls a community jigsaw puzzle exchange. Bzdel says the exchange takes after the Little Free Library model. People can take a puzzle from the bin, but are asked to leave one in return.

Bzdel said the project started in the spring. That's when puzzles began flying off store shelves as people attempted to stave off boredom at the start of the pandemic.

Regina's puzzle library hits the streets CBC News Saskatchewan Video 2:40 Once you've finished a puzzle, now what? One Regina woman has a solution 2:40

"It was really hard for me and people that I know to not be able to do anything," said Bzdel. "People were asking me if I had more puzzles to share and I just thought 'We will give this a try.' I thought if we were looking for puzzles, I'm sure other people are too."

The exchange was very busy in the spring and demand was still high in the summer. As the weather got colder, Bzdel moved the bins inside, but found people kept asking her for puzzles. She estimates around 10 people still come by each week.

The Afternoon Edition - Sask 6:31 Regina woman's front lawn becomes home to community puzzle exchange You may be "puzzled" at first when you drive by Lindsay Bzdel's front yard in south Regina. But a closer look will reveal a neat community engagement project. Bzdel has created a community jigsaw puzzle exchange, where people can take a puzzle and leave a puzzle. 6:31

She finds puzzles "addicting," and thinks they are the ideal solo pandemic project. She also believes the exchange is a community builder. She was particularly touched by two young kids who — after exploring the puzzles in the bins this summer — left a "thank-you" card and a small bag of change.

"This is something that allows people to give and share and be able to connect," she said. "Community connection is really important and in a time like a pandemic it is hard to make it happen. So this is a way that's safe, but people know they're helping each other and they are connected."

Bzdel keeps the puzzles in three bins on her front lawn. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Bzdel says "the community will decide" if the exchange stays in operation. If the demand stays up, she hopes to get a more elaborate storage space for the puzzles.

Anyone interested in dropping by the exchange can find it at 21 Bobolink Bay in Regina.