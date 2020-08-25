Lakeview Park pump track, heritage designations approved at Regina city council

The majority of Regina's city council meeting on Jan. 27 was spent on the discussion about a contentious fossil fuel sponsorship and advertisement motion, but other items did get passed — including heritage designations, park equipment and funding for heritage repairs.

The Lakeview Community Association had raised more than $100,000 for improvement for Lakeview Park on Montague St. and 20th Avenue.

The association has already planted trees and installed a new play structure and now the city council has unanimously approved a walking path, landscaping and a new pump track.

A pump track is a loop of rolling hills and banked turns and meant to be ridden by pumping or moving up and down with a person's body on a bike — instead of pedalling or pushing.

A pump track at Dartmouth, Nova Scotia's Shubie Park opened in the fall of 2020. Regina is set to get a pump track in Lakeview Park after council unanimously approved the idea. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

The park will eventually include the current outdoor rink and playground, as well as a new crusher dust pathway through the park, fruit trees, a picnic area, raised planters, the pump track, a viewing area and a donation recognition wall.

City administration says there aren't going to be any significant operational costs and the pump track will simply need to be recapped about every eight years. This is estimated to cost $6,000 every eight years.

Church, library to get upgrades

Knox-Metropolitan United Church and the original Albert Library were also approved to get some needed upgrades. Cameron Fraser spoke to the council on behalf of the board of trustees at the church.

Knox-Metropolitan United Church in Regina is in need of some repairs. City council unanimously approved about $8,000 in funding to help repair the church's windows. (Dean Gutheil/CBC)

"These windows are over a century old. The original ones were installed in 1906 and then they were destroyed in the Regina cyclone and replaced in the formation that they are in today," Fraser said.

Fraser said the sealant between the aluminum framing and stone framing has degraded with time and risks moisture getting into the building in the window's integrity. He said this isn't just for the church congregation, but for the wider community.

He said the church has hosted the Sicilian concert series, Regina Philharmonic Chorus, Regina Symphony Orchestra, Regina Folk Festival, House Chamber Choir, Queen City Brass Band and more.

The city report showed images of the exterior and interior of some of the windows that needed repairs at the Knox-Metropolitan United Church. (City of Regina)

"I'm honored to speak to this. The Knox-Metropolitan is a hub, a beautiful, beautiful piece, a heritage piece that we should be so proud of," Coun. Lori Bresciani said while introducing the report.

Bresciani said the program is here for this reason, to support buildings like this and to support their owners in maintaining them at a heritage standard. City administration said the cost to repair the windows is estimated to be $15,300, meaning the city would pay half of the final costs.

The Albert Library owners were approved a cash grant to repair a damaged section of the roof. The project is estimated to be about $24,000 so the city will pitch in roughly $12,000, depending on the final paperwork submitted.

New heritage designations

Regina city council unanimously approved two new heritage designations: Darke Block and the 1930 Municipal Justice Building.

Darke Block is located at 2125 11th Ave., across from the Cornwall Centre. The building was originally designed as an office building for Regina's youngest mayor, Francis Nicholson Darke.

Darke was elected mayor of Regina in 1898 at age 35 and remains Regina's youngest mayor. In 1925 he was elected as a Member of Parliament.

Darke Block is located on 11th Avenue, across from the Cornwall Centre. (Google Street View)

The owner of Darke Block, Mertz Holdings Inc., was applying to have it designated a municipal heritage property and told city administration they intend to apply for funding through the city's Heritage Building Rehabilitation Program.

The 1930 Municipal Justice Building is located in the Heritage neighbourhood. The city said the heritage designation will protect its character-defining elements and enhance its long-term economic viability.

The building was home to the Regina police service from about 1931 to 1978. It was also part of the Regina Riot. The riot was sparked after workers who were taken to federal unemployment relief camps in B.C. started the On-to-Ottawa Trek and clashed with police in Regina on July 1, 1935.