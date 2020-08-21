Regina Public Schools have posted their updated school reopening plan on Friday, with changes being based on provincial guidelines released in August.

While some of the information has already been announced — such as the use of masks — the updated plan provides more details to parents and staff, including teacher and class cohorting and start date procedures.

According to the new version of the plan, classes will begin at Regina schools on Sept. 8 with daily attendance resuming on Sept. 14.

Children with last names in the first half of the alphabet (A to M) are scheduled to attend classes on September 8 and 10, while the rest will go on September 9 and 11. Transportation services are scheduled to start on September 8 with busses traveling their regular routes.

Recess time at most elementary schools will run from 8:53 a.m. to 9:08 a.m. in the morning and from 3:22 p.m. to 3:37 p.m. in the afternoon.

The plan says schools will communicate specific information to Regina families, including modified timetables for high school kids "to limit student contact to a maximum of two cohorts per day."

Elementary schools will organize their students into classroom cohorts which will be maintained throughout the day.

While fall athletic programs have been cancelled at all Saskatoon schools, the fate of extracurricular activities in Regina has not been determined yet.

Remote learning is offered to students and families who prefer this approach "using consistent platforms for students and staff."

Non-medical masks

Students from grade 4 to 12 are required to wear non-medical masks at school, while they are only recommended for younger children.

"In both cases, this will apply when physical distancing is not possible," the plan says.

Students are allowed to bring their own face masks as long as they meet federal standards, the plan says, excluding scarves, buffs or face shields. Staff and visitors at school as well as students and staff on school busses must wear masks.

School doors will remain closed for community groups until at least later in the fall.

Families can expect to hear from the individual schools about their specific plans by August 26.