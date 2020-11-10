All Regina public schools moving to remote learning starting next week until Jan. 11

Public schools in Regina are temporarily moving to remote learning as of next week, the school board announced in a letter Monday.

All students from pre-kindergarten to Grade 12 will move to remote learning for the week before the holiday break, Dec. 14 to 18, 2020, and the week after the break, Jan. 4 to 8, 2021. In-class learning will resume on Jan. 11, 2021, the letter says.

All staff will continue working at the schools, it added.

"The decision, locally-made by Regina Public Schools, to move to remote learning for all students, is a proactive intervention to ensure safe continued learning for students, for the health of all student and employee families, and for the ongoing business continuity of the School Division and its schools," the letter says.

Last month the provincial government suggested that high schools with at least 600 students move to Level 3 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools Plan, which reduces the amount of in-class learning.

As of Dec. 7, 89 people in Regina Public Schools — 63 students and 26 staff — have tested positive for COVID-19, with 39 of 57 schools in the division affected, according to the letter.

It says Monday's announcement of temporary remote learning is to prevent a prolonged shift to Level 4 of the Safe Schools Plan, which results in a "transition to alternative learning opportunities offered by [school] divisions."

"We hope this plan will give school families the peace of mind that students will continue their learning and will not get sick at school, or be identified as a close contact and have to be quarantined from their loved ones over the holiday period," Adam Hicks, school board chair, said in the letter.

Staff absenteeism a challenge to safe operations

There has been nearly 25 per cent more days where staff are absent compared to an average year, according to the letter, and that makes it increasingly difficult to safely run schools.

As of Dec. 7, more than 8,422 employee absence days have been used throughout Regina Public Schools. That is 24 per cent more than the typical year, and more than 1,100 of those days were due to quarantine leave, the letter says.

There has been a "chronic shortfall" in being able to replace missing staff with the available pool of substitute teachers, it adds.

"Safe operation of schools requires an appropriate number of adults in the buildings ... Increased employee absenteeism

due to COVID-19 and our inability to fill those absences is challenging school staffs' ability to keep students safe," the letter says.

Part of the move to remote learning is to ensure schools can still operate safely, it adds.

"By reducing the number of people in all schools and buildings and allowing for more physical distancing, the fear and anxiety of becoming exposed to COVID-19 at work may be minimized."