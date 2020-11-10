Cyber attack downs Regina Public Schools' computer systems

Regina Public Schools has confirmed that what it described as a "network-wide incident" earlier this week is in fact a cyber security attack.

There's no word on the nature of the attack but the school district confirmed it has affected a large number of its computer systems.

On Tuesday, Regina Public Schools said the incident meant all internet-based systems such as email and other education tools were offline.

In a statement published to social media networks on Thursday afternoon, officials said that after "several days of investigation" it has become clear that the incident that first began on Sunday is a cyber attack.

The district says it immediately took its systems offline in order to assess the scope and nature of the attack and to ensure the systems can be brought back online.

All affected systems have been secured in order to mitigate any impact to data and operations, Regina Public Schools said.

Cyber-security officials have also been brought in to assist as the school district responds to the attack.

The district has not said what private information — if any — has been exposed.

The use of Regina Public Schools social media accounts will continue for official communications. Parents and guardians should also expect to receive information through their children's schools.

CBC has confirmed that district employees were informed of the investigation earlier on Thursday.

It's not clear whether Regina Police Service has been contacted to investigate the cyber attack.

The Ministry of Education says it is aware of the cyber attack and it is their understanding the Regina Public School Division is "taking appropriate steps to get the IT system back online."

Regina Public Schools has not replied to multiple requests for comment made throughout the week.