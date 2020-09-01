Masks required in Regina public and catholic elementary schools, recommended in high schools

Both Regina school divisions are mandating indoor mask use in elementary schools and recommending masks be worn in high schools when the school year begins next month.

Regina Public School director of education Greg Enion posted a return-to-school letter Monday morning.

"After a complicated year of class interruptions and temporary remote learning, my sincere hope was a traditional return to learning," Enion said.

"Unfortunately, the majority of our students, more than 15,000 children who will attend pre-kindergarten to grades 6 and 7 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated and are vulnerable to the risks that COVID-19 and its variants continue to pose."

The division will require students, staff, and visitors in its elementary schools to wear masks at all times will indoors and on school buses. Mask use will not be required outdoors on school grounds if physical distancing can be maintained.

The school division will "strongly recommend" mask use in high schools when physical distancing is not possible. Visitors are required to wear masks in high schools at all times.

"In consultation with Regina area public health officials, we will continually monitor COVID and variant cases closely and adjust mask and other guidelines based on public health direction," Enion said.

Enion said the division heard from parents staff and students in August and that they "overwhelmingly" expressed the "importance of strong safety practices, including required mask use."

He said Regina-area medical health officers also "strongly recommend mask use" in schools.

The Regina Catholic School Division released its masking guidelines on Monday afternoon.

"At the recommendation of our local medical health officers, our plan requires masks for all students, staff and visitors while inside elementary schools," said director of education Sean Chase in a letter to parents.

The Catholic school division will require students wear masks while on the bus, but not outdoors.

Chase said the division had planned to return under the province's safe schools plan released in July, which indicated schools could operate as they did in "pre-pandemic years."

He said the circumstances have changed given the spread of the delta variant and the advice of local medical health officers.

"While many of us hoped for a return to school as we knew it prior to COVID, the safety protocols in the plan are still necessary to protect our students, staff and families while also prioritizing in-person learning opportunities."

Chase said the protocols would help mitigate any "interruptions to in-person learning."

Both school divisions will be returning to a semester system in high schools.

On Friday, the provincial government released long-term precautions for dealing with COVID-19, which including guidance for schools.

"Once students are seated in their classrooms, it is appropriate to remove masks," said a government news release Friday. "For outdoor activities such as recess or outdoor gym classes, there is no recommendation for students to mask."

School divisions are free to make their own policy regarding mask-use as they did in the 2020-21 school year. Last August, the provincial government recommended masks in high traffic areas for grades 4-12.

Both Regina Public and Regina Catholic were among the first divisions that required masks for students in the classroom at the beginning of last school year.