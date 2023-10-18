Regina Public School Board votes to keep police in schools following review

Regina Public School Board trustees voted 6-1 Tuesday night to continue with the 43-year-old school resource officer program, keeping police officers in schools across the city.

The decision came after a recent review of the program commissioned in co-ordination with the Regina Catholic School Division, which also recently made a similar call.

The review found that parents and staff were most likely to respond positively to the SRO program, but student responses were less supportive.

It said improvements are needed, particularly around fostering trusting relationships between the on-site officers and students from marginalized communities.

The report also suggested Indigenous respondents and those who identify as LGBTQ were less likely to feel that having police in schools is important. Many of these respondents said having uniformed police in school makes them feel "watched," "monitored, "targeted" or "stereotyped." Sub. 1 trustee Ted Jaleta said this is why he voted against keeping the program in place.

"I believe this motion falls short in specifically ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our most vulnerable students," he told the board Tuesday night.

Regina public school board trustee Ted Jaleta wants to see armed police officers removed from schools. (Adam Bent/CBC)

Jaleta put forward his own motion, which included removing armed police officers from Regina public schools by the new year, and pausing the program pending a complete redesign. Jaleta said it came at the request of many Black and Indigenous students who told him they felt unsafe.

While he's disappointed the board didn't back that motion, Jaleta told CBC News he's still glad to have amplified their voices.

"This is a great success and it's a historical moment for those marginalized members of our community," he said.

"As far as I remain a trustee, I'll be holding the school division to account and I'll be advocating for those who are marginalized."

What's next

Board chair Sarah Cummings Truszkowski acknowledged there were concerns about, and benefits to, the program.

"Our division desperately needs funds diverted from city police budgets to add more counsellors, psychologists, nurses, mental health and first-aid experts, addictions specialists, and trauma-informed teams to deal with the difficult situations that do arise in our schools," she said at Tuesday's meeting.

"But, at this time, withdrawing the police without having other supports funded and in place is not responsible."

LISTEN | Regina's deputy police chief talks about the future of police officers in schools: The Morning Edition - Sask 8:52 Regina's deputy police chief talks about the future of police officers in schools Featured Video What is the role of police officers in Regina schools? They've been there for more than four decades. Does that mean they're integral to the school community or is it time for a change? we'll talk with the city's deputy police chief after Regina Public School Board trustees voted 6-1 to keep the program going.

The passed motion says Regina Public is to work with the Catholic division and police to update the SRO program, create a student advisory body and collaborate with diversity, equity and inclusion leaders to make marginalized students feel more safe.

Cummings Truszkowski said the board plans to keep a close eye on that.

"Part of reconciliation and decolonization is working together to build better paths forward," she said.

"We need to keep communicating to slowly deconstruct colonialism."

The SRO program is set to be reviewed next in the following three to five years.