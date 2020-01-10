Regina Public Library to host podcast club

We've all heard of book clubs.

You read a book and then sit down for a chat with fellow book lovers.

Now, with the explosion of podcasts, the Regina Public Library is inviting people to join their podcast club, which meets for the first time this Saturday.

"It's an opportunity for people who love podcasts to get together and discuss them," said Amy Butcher, a community librarian with the Regina Public Library.

The library has decided to host a chapter of the Podcast Brunch Club.

How it works

"People can sign up to become members of the Podcast Brunch Club on their website (podcastbrunchclub.com),"Butcher said.

Members get an email of a list of podcasts to listen to each month.

Then they can go down to Regina's Central Library each month to discuss what they've listened to with other podcast lovers.

Butcher said January's listening list is all about disinformation and fake news.

She said you can go to the Podcast Brunch Club website to download the podcasts or download podcast apps to listen that way.

Regina Public Library's Central branch is hosting its first podcast club this Saturday. (Janani Whitfield/CBC)

One of the suggested podcasts on this month's list is Raw Data.

On one of their latest podcasts, Raw Data focused on talking about modern day propaganda armies and the people who create misinformation.

Butcher said she has learned that being able to tell the difference between real news and fake news can be very difficult at times.

"Especially with the rise of different forms of media and all the information that we have available to us at our fingertips," she said. "We really need to strive to be proactive in being able to distinguish.

"However if you are having difficulties, like obtaining information, you can always come to the library," she said.

Library's mission

Butcher said they hope offering this type of program gives people a chance who love podcasts to come together and also help build a community.

"We're just hoping to create another opportunity for people to connect with one another," she said.

"And if you love podcasts, or if you even just want to learn more about podcasts and want to meet other people who love podcasts, then I would recommend coming to visit us."

Butcher said this is just one way the library is evolving and being a part of a new form of giving and receiving information.

The podcast club meets this Saturday at the Central Library branch in downtown Regina and runs from 2-4 p.m.