Regina Public Library's new social media voice aims to educate through humour

Devin Pacholik is no stranger to humour. He once ate only McDonald's breakfast for an entire week and wrote about it for Vice, and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Pacholik is now taking that skill — the humour, not the McDonald's eating — and bringing it to his new job at Regina Public Library. Part of his duties include managing the social media accounts.

"All I've been doing is capturing the joy that everybody experiences when they walk into the library," he said.

"There's this idea that it's quiet or boring or something like that, but everybody knows the second they walk into a library, they feel special. That was the easiest feeling to capture for me."

Have to change all the book jackets to winter coats now😤😤😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yqr?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yqr</a> —@OfficialRPL

This push to a more human voice on the library's social media accounts has evolved over the course of about three years, Pacholik said. It was luck and timing that he came in and took it to the next level.

As for the talk of Pacholik making the library cool again, he said the library has always been cool. He said the memes and jokes he shares are capturing just a small part of what people feel when they come to the library.

Despite the jokey tone Pacholik sometimes takes in the posts or tweets, his enthusiasm for the library is palpably earnest. He's passionate about the many services the library offers that people may not know about like a digitization station, the ability to rent children's toys, a recording studio and more.

Gertrude: I'm marrying your uncle.<br><br>Hamlet: <a href="https://t.co/P2vnQrV8t2">pic.twitter.com/P2vnQrV8t2</a> —@OfficialRPL

Pacholik said libraries are where people go to feel elevated and closer to society.

"So when you read something in a voice that you recognize ... that you can share with other people and say 'that's how I feel,' that's going to make a huge connection," he said.

Pacholik was quick to answer when asked what he loves about the library.

"Everything. I love everything about the library," he said.

"It's just a place where you can be free. It doesn't' matter if you're confused, if you're scared, if you need support, if you need safety, if you need inspiration, there's so many facets of the library that give that to you."