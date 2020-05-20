From librarians to public service clerks, the Regina Public Library (RPL) has temporarily laid off more than half of its employees — and staffing levels are expected to remain that way for the better part of three months.

An email from CUPE Local 1594 obtained by CBC News last week outlines layoff notices to 100 unionized employees, leaving behind 80 workers in the bargaining unit. A letter of understanding was also drafted, outlining terms for what would happen in the event library workers were taken off the job.

On Tuesday, Jeff Barber, the RPL's director and CEO, said the layoffs are expected to last "a maximum of 12 weeks."

After the library closed its branches on March 16, Barber said, the plan was to look at ways to still deliver services at a distance, adding more e-books and other online resources.

Because of that, RPL was able to keep its full staff busy for the last two months. But now, with that up and running, Barber said, the focus has shifted to a team of people working on the library's reopening plans.

"We have resourced what we need to move forward and that left these other [80] positions," he said, noting many of the layoffs affected those who work directly with the public.

"Once you take away the physical part of the public library … it does mean that that day-to-day and some of that face-to-face customer service is something we just don't need right now."

In a statement Tuesday, CUPE Local 1594 said it's "saddened" by the layoffs of its members, but understands the "unprecedented challenges" the pandemic has created.

"We never want to see our members laid off, but understand the predicament the library board

is in. We have tried to work with the library to support our members as much we can," the statement reads.

The Friends of the Regina Public Library (FRPL) also acknowledges the chaos COVID-19 has caused in the workforce, but wonders if RPL could have saved money in other ways.

"They could possibly cut back on buying books or other resources that they haven't already ordered," suggested Joanne Havelock, the watchdog group's chair.

"It's not [FRPL's] position to get involved in union and management negotiations, but — on the other hand — it is our position to support library staff in being valued and having good working conditions, so we will keep an eye on things."

Libraries belong in phase 4 or 5 of province's reopening plan, says RPL

While libraries aren't clearly outlined in the province's Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, Barber said he feels they fit more in phase four or five.

He said many facilities aren't large enough for the physical distancing requirements outlined by the government. Once those ease up and the curve continues to be flattened, Barber said, RPL will begin reopening in its own phases.

"I'd like to see [libraries] open as soon as possible, but ultimately, we need to make sure our staff is safe and the public is safe," he said. "We certainly look forward to welcoming everyone back when the time comes."