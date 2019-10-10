Regina Public Library lays off 100 workers amid pandemic

The Regina Public Library (RPL) has laid off 100 workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That is more than half its workforce.

Libraries have been closed since March 16 because of COVID-19. Now, only about 80 library workers still have their jobs.

CBC News obtained an email sent by the union representing library workers to employees. It confirms the number of layoffs and indicates that RPL began notifying people of the changes Thursday night.

Last week, a letter of understanding was drafted outlining terms for what would happen in the event library workers were laid off.

The letter outlined things like how benefits and vacation will work and return to service expectations. For example, upon returning to work, employees must work the same amount of time they were laid off for. If they don't, they would have to pay RPL in full for any premiums or contributions RPL made during the layoff period, including for things like pension contributions, health benefits and long-term disability premiums.

CBC has reached out to RPL for a comment and was told someone would be made available Tuesday. A request for comment has also been sent to the union.