Restaurants to close Sunday, private gatherings banned under new Regina public health orders

The government of Saskatchewan is introducing new public health measures for Regina and area, as the number of COVID-19 and coronavirus variant cases continues to rise.

Restaurants and bars will be closed to indoor dining starting on March 28. Takeout and delivery orders will be allowed.

Event venues will also be closed starting on March 28. This includes: banquet and community halls, arts venues, museums, libraries, live theatre, cinemas, arcades, bowling and science centres or any "non-essential indoor locations that had limits of 30 individuals," the province said.

"The rise of the variant cases means we have to continue to be extremely cautious," Premier Scott Moe said during a news conference on March 23. "We are going to get to the end of this pandemic, we just aren't there yet."

The Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment will be extended to those businesses affected by the most recent measures. And federal supports are available to workers whose jobs are impacted, Moe said.

Household restrictions to start immediately

Starting immediately, private indoor gatherings in Regina and area are restricted to a person's household only. This means Regina and area residents cannot expand their household "bubbles."

People who live alone and single parents of minor children are permitted to meet with one, consistent household of less than five people. Co-parenting arrangements are allowed to continue.

Caregivers, support personnel and workers who are not a member of the household are not included in the maximum number of people allowed in that household.

The Regina and District Chamber of Commerce said it supports the partial shutdown. It said the measures should ensure people are as safe as possible while keeping most of the economy open.



"Clearly this was a difficult decision to make, but it needed to be made," Chamber CEO John Hopkins said in a statement.

The new rules are in place for the Queen City and surrounding areas including:

Belle Plaine,

Pense,

Grand Coulee,

Lumsden Beach,

Regina Beach,

Craven,

Lumsden,

Edenwold,

Pilot Butte,

White City,

Balgonie,

Kronau,

Davin,

Gray,

Riceton,

RM of Lajord,

RM of Edenwold,

RM of Sherwood,

RM of Pense; and,

RM of Lumsden.

The government is also issuing a work from home recommendation. It said anyone who can work from home should do so.

For the past several weeks, the majority of public service and crown employees have been working from home and the province said it has reinforced this direction to all ministry and Crown heads.

The province has also issued a travel advisory for Regina and its surrounding communities. Travel is not recommended in or out of the Regina region unless it's absolutely necessary.

"We're asking you to not enter or leave the city just to simply shop," Moe said.

The public health order will be in place until April 5, when it will be reviewed by the province.

"It's very likely that they may have to be extended at that point in time," Moe said of the April 5 deadline.