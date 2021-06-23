City of Regina to consider applying for disaster assistance after flooding caused by heavy rain

Regina city council will consider a proposal Wednesday that recommends the city apply to the provincial disaster assistance program for help for residents who experienced damage caused by heavy rainfall earlier this month.

The recommendation to council from the city manager's office comes after several calls from residents about issues related to water damage caused by the heavy rainfall of June 11, including basement seepage and flooding.

Regina got between 50 and 75 millimetres of rain from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. that day, according to a city official, leading to flooded streets around the city.

Last week, the city's executive director of citizen services said about 300 service requests about issues like flooding, sewer backups and tree damage had been received.

Several cases of flooding and seepage have been confirmed, according to a report from the city manager's office set to be presented at Wednesday's council meeting, and many more claims are expected in the near future.

The report recommends that the city apply to the province's public safety ministry to be designated an eligible assistance area under the provincial disaster assistance program.

The provincial program administers federal funds to help people after uninsurable damage from natural disasters.

In order to be eligible for assistance from the disaster assistance program, a local authority must apply and await approval.

The program does not provide full compensation for losses — it will cover the restoration of properties to "pre-disaster condition only," the city manager's report says.

The program also does not cover any insurable losses.

If the council approves the recommendation from the city manager, administration will submit a request to the program's office.

If approved, the disaster assistance program will provide an information package, including application forms, to the city.

The report for council says application forms would be made available to Regina residents via the website and at city hall.

Residents would be given information on how to apply via news releases, social media and the City of Regina's website, the city manager's report says.

According to the government of Saskatchewan, eligibility for the provincial disaster assistance program extends to:

Residents, including homeowners, renters and residents living on First Nations.

Small businesses including agricultural operations (defined as "making more than $4,000 and less than $2 million in gross income annually").

Non-profit organizations.

Provincial and regional parks.

City council meets at 1 p.m. Wednesday.