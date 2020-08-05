Regina protest camp calls for suicide prevention legislation, calls Sask. plan 'vague, meaningless'

As he continues a hunger strike, Tristen Durocher says he wants suicide prevention legislation passed by the Saskatchewan government because it would ensure accountability, something that he says is lacking from the province's Pillars of Life suicide plan.

The Métis artist is with the Walking With Our Angels camp at Regina's Wascana Park, close to the Legislative Building.

Durocher calls the plan a "vague, meaningless, unlegislated" document with no accountability or measures to ensure follow up by public officials.

"That document is not legislated, meaning there is no accountability for any follow through with any of those promises," Durocher said Tuesday. "What we need is meaningful concrete action. This needs to be declared a public health crisis."

Durocher started a hunger strike upon his arrival in Regina on Friday.

He had walked with his friend Chris Merasty from Air Ronge, a 639-kilometre journey, hoping to spur the government to legislate a suicide prevention plan.

Durocher's fast entered day five Tuesday. He said he has been drinking tea and nibbling on "odds and ends."

There were 89 portraits of people who had taken their own lives surrounding the Walking for our Angels camp submitted by families who were mourning the losses, Durocher said

The pictures surrounding the teepee in the middle of the camp would account for about 4 per cent of the 2,338 people who died by suicide in Saskatchewan between 2005 and 2019, according to data from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

There were 665 deaths in that same time, recorded as people who were "North American Indian." Of those deaths, 413 were men and 252 were women. The deaths did not include those who had a medically assisted death.

The faces in the photos show a wide range of expressions on faces that belong to adults, teenagers, elders and children. Another family sent one photo and then days later, sent another when the family lost another member to suicide, Durocher said.

"Hopelessness in our communities up north knows no age limit. Children as young as eight take their lives in this province," Durocher said. "We have faces, we have smiles and we are missed."

Durocher has been in contact with provincial government liaisons to set up a meeting with Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding, which he said he will go into with an open mind.

"My belief is that he should've been meeting with the people in northern Saskatchewan, in the region he is the rural and remote minister of, trying to ask them what do they need, what are their demands, what is the funding that they lack and how can he help," Durocher said.

Multiple invitations to meet with Kaeding have been sent to Durocher, which Deputy Premier Gordon Wyant said on Tuesday had not yet been accepted.

"Certainly the minister of rural and remote health is anxious to meet with [Durocher] so we can open up a conversation about how we can improve this," Wyant said.

The Saskatchewan government had voted against proposed legislation — a private member's bill — for a suicide prevention framework in June. That was the action which prompted Durocher to travel south to the province's capital.

Health Minister Jim Reiter told reporters at the time the government's position was that its policy on suicide prevention was more flexible, and thus preferable, to the proposed legislation.

"It wasn't just indifferent. It was criminally negligent, that's what that vote was and that's why I'm here," Durocher said.

Durocher, having seen news coverage of a 2018 camp, said he expected "intimidation" from police or some backlash to his presence in the park. Durocher said in the event of removal, he would file a complaint about a violation of his rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A Regina Police Service spokesperson said the 2018 camp was in violation of a court order, which RPS had to act on. The police act on complaints and assess the situation but it is up to the discretion of the officer, they added.

"We guided them [the Walking With our Angels group] to the Legislature Grounds and continue to check in with the group to ensure all parties are safe and well," an emailed statement from the police read. "The role of the Regina Police Service is to keep the peace."