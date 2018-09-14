Strip club in Regina operating without proper zoning approval, provincial permits

A Regina members-only strip club that bills itself as an "event hosting facility" says it's operating within the confines of the law, even though its website says the club serves alcohol and the province says the club doesn't have a permit to do so.

Regina 151 promotes itself as "the city's first private members-only gentleman's club," with the club receiving its incorporation papers in January. According to the club's website, alcohol is served at the site.

The province does not allow alcohol service if stripping is present unless it's a charity event held once a year.

Provincial law also requires any establishment serving alcohol to obtain a permit, a Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority spokesperson said on Friday.

"Club 151 does not have a liquor permit issued by SLGA," the spokesperson said.

"SLGA's regulatory authority extends only to those businesses that hold a liquor permit. In cases where a business is selling/serving alcohol without a liquor permit, it becomes a matter for police."

On Friday, Premier Scott Moe said that he expects laws banning alcohol where stripping is present to be enforced.

"The law should be enforced on this as well as other files so if [the Saskatchewan Liquor Gaming Authority] deems that they are operating out of the context of the law, we'd expect that law to be enforced," said Moe.

Stripping where alcohol is served became legal in 2014. The province reversed that decision one year later under Premier Brad Wall.

Moe said he stands by that decision, and that the SLGA would be looking into the club.

Club is lawful, says website

The owner of Regina 151, Darrin Oremba, declined an interview request when contacted by CBC on Friday. But in an interview with the Regina Leader-Post, he said he believed he was operating within the law.

The "frequently asked questions" section of the club's website addresses whether the operation is legal.

"The easy answer is YES," the website says.

"We have researched the club set up with multiple lawyers and have taken their recommendations on how to operate within the laws of Saskatchewan."

The club is only accessible to members, with an annual membership costing $120 per year or with people having the option to pay for a one-day membership as well as the cost of an event, according to its website.

"Our membership is available for a privileged few. There will be a waiting list for prospective applicants ready to take the place of those who abuse the rules," states the website, which lists rules such as the accepted dress code and acceptable behaviour, as well as rules against cellphone use or use of recording devices.

City says zoning approval needed

While the website states the club's operation is legal, the City of Regina said it has not received a zoning application from Regina 151. That would need city council approval.

"The City of Regina does not require a business licence for an adult establishment," a city spokesperson said Friday.

"However, if an adult entertainment venue were to operate in Regina, it would require zoning as a discretionary use approval by City Council. The City has not received a development application for this club."

With files from Adam Hunter