Power outage affects downtown Regina, several neighbourhoods

SaskPower crews are investigating the cause of an unplanned outage that has affected several Regina neighbourhoods.

The outage occurred around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

12:15 PM: Outage affecting customers in Regina in the Downtown and surrounding areas crews are on site no current ETR. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skoutage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skoutage</a> —@SaskPower

Downtown Regina, and the Assiniboia East and Cathedral neighbourhoods, are without power, the utility says.

SaskPower says crews have been dispatched but it is not known when power will be restored.

A Regina city council meeting was cancelled in the middle of the blackout, but that was unconnected to the outage. A spokesperson says the city was having problems with its audio and visual equipment.

Unplanned power outages affected several areas of the city, including downtown Regina. (SaskPower)

Planned outages

Several neighbourhoods in Regina are also without power, but the cause is due to a planned outage.

The planned outages affect the Parliament Place and Coventry Place neighbourhoods.

They were scheduled to occur Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.