O Christmas Tree! Regina pothole gets a festive makeover

A Regina pothole that developed into a sinkhole has received a makeover just in time for Christmas.

Resident says the tree has become an inside joke for the neighbourhood as they wait for road repair

An artificial pine tree covered in garlands sits atop an orange and white fencing over a hole in the road.
A Christmas tree sitting atop a barrier around a Regina pothole has become an inside joke for the neighbourhood. (CBC News)

Potholes might be common in Regina, but they're not usually this festive. 

Residents in the Normanview area first saw the pothole at the intersection of Nollet Avenue and Berenson Avenue this past summer. The city erected a barricade around it soon after.

The city has not done any repairs since then, and the pothole has since developed into a sinkhole.

Now, it has received a makeover just in time for Christmas.

A few weeks ago, residents noticed that someone had placed an artificial tree on top of the barrier. People have since added decorations to the droopy little pine bit by bit, including one lonesome gift sitting atop the sinkhole.

"It is a good addition to the neighborhood," said Daryl Brock, who lives close to the intersection.

A red Christmas present sits over a hole in the road.
What started as a smaller pothole has become a sinkhole on a Regina street. Someone left a present under the Christmas tree that now adorns the the barrier. (CBC News photo)

The City of Regina says it was made aware of a collapsed storm drain in July, but that there was no evidence of a sinkhole at that time.

"We prioritize broken infrastructure based on location, severity and risk to public safety. This is scheduled to be fixed early December," the city stated.

The tree has become a sort of inside joke for the neighborhood, Brock said. He said the barriers have become a long-standing eyesore.

"The city is not taking care of anything out here. But everybody in the neighborhood has gotten behind [the tree]." 

