City of Regina working to streamline pot store application process as market opens up

The City of Regina is working to streamline the application process for marijuana retail stores in the city once the cap is lifted on the number of stores allowed in each community.

The Saskatchewan government announced last October that the cap on stores in communities would be lifted in September of this year. In a delegation to the city's planning commission meeting on Wednesday, one pot shop owner expressed concern over the plan.

"This is a brand new industry. You've got a bunch of brand new businesses and we're very much still trying to figure things out," said Jill Anderson, who owns a Tweed store in the city.

Anderson said there was no consultation on the decision to lift the cap from the Saskatchewan government. She said she, as an owner and operator, found out the cap was being lifted when the announcement was made publicly.

"I think to just sort of throw the doors open and say 'have at it,' it just concerned us a little bit," Anderson said.

The committee voted in favour of a change to the wording of the zoning bylaw, which would essentially ensure prospective applicants for permits to open new stores are approved and cleared by the province prior to applying to the City of Regina.

An amendment, introduced by Coun. Andrew Stevens, was approved to prepare a report on the economic impact assessment on the city as a result of legalization. That report is expected back before the committee in 2021.

Stevens, who noted the agenda item was about the application process and not the market, said the meeting highlighted the city's opportunity to get ahead of the provincial government when the process changes in the fall.

Licence holders protecting 'a cartel': councillor

Cannabis legalization "wasn't the the large economic boom I think that some people thought it would be," Stevens said.

"What's quite fascinating in the free market system … [is that] those who currently possess licences are concerned about further competition.

"In fact, what they want to protect is, in other words, a cartel or an oligopoly where you have the state regulating the number of businesses that are permitted in a given market," Stevens said.

Jason Drummond, who spoke on behalf of Farmer Jane Cannabis Co., said adding more stores to the market would be a positive for the community and could further cut into the black-market competition. A more convenient way to purchase marijuana legally could involve more stores in a community, he said.

Diana Hawryluk, the city's executive director of city planning and community development, said the province has already began the process of accepting application from prospective pot shop owners.

"If it is a question about limiting the number of sites within the city of Regina ... that would require something separate, because that would be a whole other report," she said.

Hawryluk said there is ambiguity in the current wording of the city's bylaw, because it was drafted under a framework that includes a cap on shops in a community.

The decision needs approval by city council, which will meet July 29.