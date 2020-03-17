Regina police seize fentanyl and meth in 2 separate drug busts over weekend

The Regina Police Service seized fentanyl and methamphetamine during separate drug busts over the weekend, according to a Monday news release.

Four-hundred-and-fifty grams of fentanyl were seized on Saturday from a home on the 900 block of 15th Avenue. They also seized $11,000 in Canadian currency as well as a stolen and loaded .45-calibre pistol.

Five men from Edmonton were arrested and jointly charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl).

Possession of proceeds of crime (cash) over $5,000.

Unsafe storage of a firearm.

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm with ammunition.

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime.

Three of the men are also facing additional charges.

All five accused appeared in court on Monday.

In another incident on Friday, police initiated a traffic stop which then became a drug bust. A man from Kamsack, Sask., and a woman from Moose Jaw, Sask., are facing a laundry list of charges.

Police say they pulled a vehicle over on 13th Avenue in Regina, between Pasqua Street and Wascana Street around 9:20 p.m. CST on Friday.

Two people were in the vehicle: a man in the passenger seat and a woman behind the wheel. While officers were conducting the traffic stop, the man attempted to flee from the vehicle on foot.

He was apprehended shortly after by police, but not without a struggle. Police searched the man and found a "bladed weapon," drugs and cash.

They then searched the vehicle and found more cash, "a quantity" of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, other weapons, and the identification documents of several other people. Police say the man also provided a fake name during a traffic stop on March 6.

The 37-year-old Kamsack man is charged with:

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Two counts of possession of a weapon.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Resist arrest.

Two counts of obstruct peace officer.

Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Two counts of identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest.

Two counts of use of a forged document.

Two counts of procures to make an identity document.

Two counts of fail to comply with probation order.

Two counts of fail to comply with condition of a release order.

The 37-year-old Moose Jaw woman has been charged with:

Two counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Two counts of possession of a weapon.

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Procures to make an identity document.

Fail to comply with condition of a release order.

They appeared in a Regina Provincial Court room on Monday morning as well.