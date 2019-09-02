Skip to Main Content
Regina Police search for suspect after man found seriously injured
Saskatchewan

Regina Police search for suspect after man found seriously injured

Regina police do not have a suspect in custody after a man was found seriously injured in the 1600 block of Toronto Street early Monday morning. 

Man found injured on 1600 block of Toronto Street

CBC News ·
Police do not currently have a suspect in custody. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Regina police do not have a suspect in custody after a man was found seriously injured in the 1600 block of Toronto Street early Monday morning. 

Police were called there at around 12:20 a.m. CST. They did not specify what kind of weapon was used or the age of the victim. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 306-777-6500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|