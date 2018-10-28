Person in vehicle shoots at man in Regina

A person in Regina is uninjured after being shot at with a firearm on Saturday afternoon.

The man was heading to an address on the 1400 block of Robinson Street north of Dewdney Avenue when someone in a dark coloured vehicle shot at him and the residence, according to police.

Officers received the call regarding the incident on Saturday afternoon.

Police are investigating the weapons offence.

Anyone with information can contact Regina Police Service at 305-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC News: