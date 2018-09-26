Regina police bust man carrying loaded shotgun, 2 rifles

One man is facing 18 weapons charges after he was busted by Regina police while in possession of a loaded shotgun and two rifles, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Eighth Avenue and McTavish Street on Monday evening where it was reported a man had pointed a gun at a passing vehicle.

When police arrived in the area, they spotted three men. One of the men matched the description of the alleged gun pointer.

Police challenged the men who initially complied with the officers' demands. One of the men became agitated while on the ground and tried to stand up, police said in a news release.

The man was restrained and that's when police found a loaded shotgun and a rifle literally strapped to the man's torso. A third gun was found in a backpack he was wearing.

One other man was charged with breach of probation and concealed possession of bear mace.

The third man was released at the scene without charges.