Woman, 77, drives into parked cars, crashes into storefront while suffering from health issue: Regina police

An elderly woman who may have been suffering from a health issue drove into several cars and crashed into a storefront near the Northgate Mall early Thursday afternoon, Regina police say.

Officers were sent to THFY (This Holes For You), a piercing shop on Ninth Avenue North, around noon CST after reports of a crash, police said.

"Reports indicated that a truck was driving erratically, striking parked vehicles and a building, causing extensive damage," said Les Parker, RPS spokersperson.

The driver, a 77-year-old woman, sustained an injury and, based on initial reports, may have been experiencing a health issue at the time of incident, Parker said.

Parker was unsure exactly what kind of health issue she may have been having.

No other injuries have been reported at this time, Parker said.

The storefront of THFY took a massive blow from the crash. Photos the company posted to Facebook show the front windows shattered and the window panes dented.

"Due to an unfortunate accident THFY North will be closed for a few days," THFY said in a Facebook post.

"We are already rebuilding and will be ready to serve you."

