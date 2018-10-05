Regina police use Taser on 'aggressive' suspect

An officer with the Regina Police Service used a Taser to arrest a 22-year-old man on Thursday.

Police were called to a home on the 1400 block of McTavish Street at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 4 to arrest a man sought on warrants.

When officers tried to arrest him, he became aggressive and would not listen to commands, police said in a news release.

An officer used the stun gun on him, and there was a brief physical altercation before he was arrested, police said.

The suspect was assessed by EMS at the scene before being taken to Regina Police Service Detention.

The incident is under investigation and charges are pending.

The Taser use has been documented and will be reviewed by the RPS use of force committee. It has also been reported to the Saskatchewan Police Commission.