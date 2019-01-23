Regina police use 2 spike belts, pepper spray and Taser in arrest of suspected car thief

Regina police say they had to use two spike belts to stop a car, and then used pepper spray and a Taser on a 25-year-old man, as they chased down the suspected car thief on Wednesday.

The incident began early Wednesday morning when police spotted a 2008 Hyundai Tucson at Sixth Avenue and Elphinstone Street that matched the description of a vehicle stolen earlier in the week.

Police put down a spike belt that blew out the front tires of the vehicle, but the driver kept going, police said.

They said a brief pursuit was called off when the vehicle entered the downtown area, but various officers were able to keep track of the vehicle.

They laid down another spike belt, which stopped the SUV in the area of Eighth Avenue and McIntyre Street.

Police say the male driver appeared to be preventing a female passenger from leaving the vehicle. Officers then used pepper spray on the two people in the vehicle. As they got out of the SUV, police say the driver placed the female in front of him with his arm across her neck.

That's when police Tasered the man, who was then arrested and checked out by medical personnel.

He's now facing a slew of charges, including possession of stolen property, flight from police and possession of cocaine.

The man appeared in provincial court Wednesday morning.