Officer shoots at vehicle, is almost hit during traffic stop gone bad: Regina police

Regina police say a traffic stop early Monday morning turned bad, leading to an officer shooting at a vehicle and nearly being struck.

Police noticed a vehicle parked behind a home on the 700 block of Garnet Street just before 3 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

Officers attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle in question reversed, struck the officer's patrol vehicle, drove forward then reversed into a power pole, police said.

The officers exited their vehicle and tried to move in for an arrest. The vehicle then moved toward the approaching officers, the release said.

One officer fired at the vehicle and he was nearly struck by the vehicle as it fled, police said.

The vehicle fled west on Second Avenue but eventually came to a stop more than three kilometres away, in the area of Seventh Avenue and Campbell Street. Police found the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Police arrested Michael William Young, 22. He is charged with attempted murder, impaired driving and possession of property over $5,000.