Regina police directing traffic at Co-op Refinery Monday morning

Regina police were directing traffic at the Co-op Refinery Complex on Monday morning.

Officers blocked Ninth Avenue N. using unmarked vehicles with lights flashing and checked IDs before letting workers enter.

Meanwhile, supporters of the Unifor workers currently locked out from the refinery picketed at the corner of MacDonald Street and Ninth Avenue N.

Regina police put out pylons and checked the ID of people entering Ninth Avenue N. by the Co-op Refinery Complex. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Unifor members were seen along the outsides of the intersection of Ninth Avenue N and MacDonald Street as police directed traffic into the Co-op Refinery Complex. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

On May 9, 2020, police said they received a complaint of people driving slow down Ninth Avenue N., a road that runs along the refinery.

CBC Saskatchewan has contacted the Regina Police Service for more information.