Regina police issue $2,800 ticket for New Year's Eve gathering

Regina police have issued a ticket for a New Year's Eve gathering under the Saskatchewan Public Health Act.

Police say they were called at approximately 12:15 a.m. CST on Jan. 1 about a large group of people gathered in an apartment in the 6200 block of Little Pine Loop.

When police arrived, they found at least eight people in the apartment, contrary to the public health order limiting gatherings to a person's immediate household with the exemption of child care and single people.

Police issued a $2,800 ticket to the man who lives at the apartment.

This is the eighth ticket issued by the Regina Police Service under the public health orders during the pandemic.

