Regina police ticket 2 women after protestors exceeded public health orders on outdoor gatherings
Private and public outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people.
Private and public outdoor gatherings are currently limited to 10 people
The Regina Police Service has issued two tickets after protestors exceeded the public health orders around Victoria Park.
Police say on Saturday at about 2 p.m. CST on the 2100 block of Victoria Avenue, officers were monitoring an event organized to protest the provincial public health orders regarding COVID-19.
Police say they observed 30 people at the event, contrary to the public health order limiting public and private outdoor gatherings.
Officers issued a summary offence ticket for failing to comply with the public health orders to two women, but police did not outline how much they were fined.