New
Woman with knife gets Tasered by Regina police
Regina police say a woman was Tasered and taken into custody after reports of a person with a knife on Monday afternoon.
Taser use will be reviewed
Regina police say officers used a Taser on a woman allegedly carrying a knife Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the General Hospital area at around 1 p.m. CST. When police arrived, they found the woman carrying the knife.
Officers used the Taser on the woman and arrested her. She received medical treatment after the incident.
Police say the Taser use will be reviewed by a use of force committee.