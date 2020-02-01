Regina police attempt to Taser man after responding to domestic dispute

Regina police say they tried to deploy a Taser to subdue a man who was involved in a domestic disturbance on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Retallack Street around 3:30 p.m. CST. When they arrived, they found a man who was acting aggressively.

The officers were concerned about the possibility of death or serious injury and attempted to deploy the Taser, but it didn't fire successfully.

A 53-year-old man was then arrested. The incident is still under investigation.

Use of the Taser will be reviewed, as per police policy.