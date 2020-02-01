Skip to Main Content
Regina police attempt to Taser man after responding to domestic dispute
Saskatchewan

Regina police say they tried to deploy a Taser to subdue a man who was involved in a domestic dispute on Friday, but the weapon didn't deploy successfully.

Regina police say an officer's Taser didn't deploy successfully after attempting to subdue an aggressive man Friday. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Retallack Street around 3:30 p.m. CST. When they arrived, they found a man who was acting aggressively.

The officers were concerned about the possibility of death or serious injury and attempted to deploy the Taser, but it didn't fire successfully. 

A 53-year-old man was then arrested. The incident is still under investigation. 

Use of the Taser will be reviewed, as per police policy. 

