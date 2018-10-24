Skip to Main Content
Regina police Taser man with gun near casino
A man is in custody after Regina police Tasered him.

CBC News ·
Regina police have a policy wherein they notify the public when a Taser is deployed. (CBC)

At around 4:10 a.m. CST, police were called to the area of the casino for a report of a man with a gun.

Police found him near Rose Street and Saskatchewan Drive and they say he was holding a gun. Police Tasered him and he was taken in to custody. He was treated and then transported to cells. 

Police said in a release that the investigation is ongoing. 

