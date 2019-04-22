Man threatening woman with knife Tasered on Tuesday: Regina police

Regina police say a man who was allegedly threatening someone with a knife was Tasered on Tuesday night.

Police received a report of a man assaulting and threatening others in a home on the 1400 block of Wascana Street around 11 p.m. CST.

Police immediately encountered a man with a knife when they arrived and the man was threatening a woman.

It's alleged the man did not comply with police negotiations and did not drop the knife.

Police then Tasered the man. He then dropped the knife, was taken into custody, assessed by EMS and then transported to police cells.

The woman was uninjured in the incident.

Police said nothing about charges but the investigation is ongoing.

The matter will be reviewed by a Use of Force Committee as per police policy when a Taser is used.