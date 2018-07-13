Regina police use Taser on man holding knife

A Regina police officer has Tasered a man who was reportedly causing problems at a home in Regina's east end.

The report came in around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, and officers went to a home on the 100 block of Fines Drive.

Officers found the man, who was holding a knife, and told him to drop it. When he ignored the command, an officer used the Taser, police said.

The 34-year-old man was taken to hospital for assessment, which is Regina police policy when a Taser is used.

The incident will be reviewed by a committee that reviews police use of force.

The 34-year-old was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.