Regina police crack down on noisy vehicles, speeding after complaints from residents

The warmer weather means better driving conditions — but police in Regina are warning drivers not to get too excited.

Police say they have been targeting noisy vehicles and street racing in a neighborhood in the city's east end.

According to a tweet from Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan, which focuses on traffic enforcement in both Regina and on Saskatchewan highways, 16 charges were laid on one night last week in The Greens area, in addition to numerous warnings.

"We will keep these projects up as long as there continues to be a problem with noise in the area," the April 28 tweet said.

The crackdown comes after complaints from residents in the area, according to police.

Sgt. Mark Verbeek, with the Regina Police Service traffic unit, says he wants people to be respectful of others while driving.

"We have to remember we're not the only vehicle on the road," he said.

(Ken Linton/CBC)

A Wednesday tweet from the Regina Police Service said crackdowns in the area during the evenings last week led to a number of tickets

Among those were 10 speeding tickets, two tickets for unregistered vehicles, and two for suspended drivers, in addition to 14 warnings. Two vehicles were impounded, police said.

As well, three tickets were issued to people sitting in a car and drinking.

"Everybody that gets behind their wheel is responsible for that vehicle," Sgt. Verbeek said.

Ward 4 Coun. Lori Bresciani says she has heard complaints from residents about noise and street racing in the neighborhood.

She wants drivers to be aware that loud mufflers have an effect on people living in the area, and those people are paying attention.

"Residents have eyes on the street — they see what's happening," said Bresciani.

She hopes the latest round of ticketing will send a message to other drivers that the bad driving behaviour needs to stop.

The city's noise abatement bylaw says drivers are prohibited from creating "loud unnecessary noise in the operation of a motor vehicle upon a public street within the city."

Police say they will continue ticketing initiatives in areas where they receive complaints from residents.