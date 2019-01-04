SWAT call ends with police finding man injured by gunshot in Regina backyard

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after another man was found injured by a gunshot in a Regina backyard on Thursday night.

Regina police were called to a home on the 1400 block of Wascana Street at about 9:30 p.m. CST, after receiving a report that a person had been shot.

Patrol members were joined by the crisis negotiation and SWAT teams, as well as the canine unit, to investigate the incident.

When officers arrived at the home, they found two men in the backyard, one of whom had serious injuries that appeared to have been caused by a gunshot, police said. The injured man was sent to the hospital, while officers took the other man into custody.

The police team cleared the home and three people taken were into custody. A police search also turned up a gun and ammunition in the home.

Police have charged the 36-year-old Regina man with aggravated assault, as well as possessing a firearm and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

He will appear in court to answer to the charges on Monday morning.