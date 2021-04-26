Suspicious package on Victoria Avenue in Regina destroyed: police

Regina police were on the 900 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a suspicious package, but say now that the package has been destroyed.

There is no word yet on what was in the package. Police say they are still trying to figure out what it was — and where it came from.

They were called around 10 a.m. Monday and say no injuries have been associated with this. Police blocked off the area for a time while the bomb squad investigated the object. But now that it's gone, police say there's no threat to public safety.

The entire area has been reopened to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as well.

Anyone who has information that could assist police in finding how the package came to be there is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC News: