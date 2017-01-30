24 charges laid against man arrested in Regina Tuesday after police surrounded home

Regina police have announced that a man who was Tasered and arrested on Tuesday is now facing 24 charges.

There was a heavy police presence near the city's downtown core as a SWAT team, a canine unit and crisis negotiators surrounded a home on the 2000 block of Ottawa Street.

An earlier news release said the man attempted to flee on foot before he was apprehended with the use of a Taser. Women and children were able to safely exit the building.

The incident also prompted security measures at a nearby school and the Regina General Hospital.

Police say the man is facing charges stemming from an alleged violent assault and forcible confinement of a woman on March 26. While investigating that incident, "other victims were also identified," police said.

Charges against the man, 25, include two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of forcible confinement and six counts of possession of a gun while prohibited.

The man appeared in court on Wednesday.