Regina police use stun gun in arrest of man armed with handgun
A 46-year-old man was taken into police custody after they used their stun guns to subdue him.
Police made arrest after responding to calls about domestic dispute in 800 block of Grey Street Friday night
Regina say they used a stun gun in the arrest of a 46-year-old man armed with a gun during a domestic dispute call Friday.
Police were called to the 800 block of Grey Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday with reports of a domestic dispute.
When they arrived they found the man armed with a handgun, the Regina Police Service said in a news release. Officers told the man to drop the gun, but he refused.
They used a stun gun to bring the man into custody without further incident.
Paramedics assessed the man and he was taken to police detention.
Police continue to investigate the incident.