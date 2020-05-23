Regina police use stun gun in arrest of man armed with handgun

Regina say they used a stun gun in the arrest of a 46-year-old man armed with a gun during a domestic dispute call Friday.

Police were called to the 800 block of Grey Street around 7:30 p.m. Friday with reports of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived they found the man armed with a handgun, the Regina Police Service said in a news release. Officers told the man to drop the gun, but he refused.

They used a stun gun to bring the man into custody without further incident.

Paramedics assessed the man and he was taken to police detention.

Police continue to investigate the incident.