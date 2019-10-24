Skip to Main Content
Regina police street gang unit finds gun after executing search warrant

A Regina man has been charged with a number of weapons offences after a police search turned up a loaded gun. 

Regina police found a loaded gun Wednesday night after a search of a residence in the 1500 block of Cameron Street. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

On Wednesday evening the Regina Police Street Gang Unit executed a search warrant in a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street and found the firearm.

A 29-year-old Regina man is charged with a number of offences including possession of a loaded firearm and careless use of a firearm.

He will appear in court this morning.

A 28-year-old Regina man was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

