Regina police street gang unit finds gun after executing search warrant

A Regina man has been charged with a number of weapons offences after a police search turned up a loaded gun.

On Wednesday evening the Regina Police Street Gang Unit executed a search warrant in a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street and found the firearm.

A 29-year-old Regina man is charged with a number of offences including possession of a loaded firearm and careless use of a firearm.

He will appear in court this morning.

A 28-year-old Regina man was also charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in December.