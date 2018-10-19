Regina police stop another attempt to smuggle drugs into detention centre

Regina police say they've foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into a detention centre for the second time in three weeks.

Police say a 29-year-old man turned himself in for missing a court date. After taking him into custody, an investigation led police to believe the suspect "was hiding drugs on/in his person in order to smuggle them into the Regina Correctional Centre."

Officers took the man to hospital where the drugs were safely removed from his body.

Police say the drugs included methamphetamine, morphine, marijuana and concerta — a stimulant used to treat ADHD.

"The Regina Police Service is concerned that this type of behaviour is becoming more frequent," police said in a news release.

"Drug addiction results in desperate, high-risk behaviours that have the potential to harm or kill," it said.

"The legal consequences are significant, but the risks to health and life are greater."

Second attempt in three weeks

A similar attempt took place on Sept. 27 when police say a 37-year-old man turned himself in for breach of curfew.

He was put into a detention cell but was acting suspiciously, police say, in a way that led them to believe he might be trying to smuggle drugs into the correctional centre.

The man was taken to the hospital, where drugs found inside his body were removed.

In that case, the suspect needed immediate surgery to remove the drugs from his body.